Made-in-India Citroen C3 hatchback goes on sale in Nepal; costs 22 lakh

Citroën India began exports of the C3 hatchback from India earlier this year and the model is now on sale in Nepal with prices starting at a whopping 22.61 lakh (36.25 Nepalese Rupee). With the neighbouring country attracting high taxes on imports, the Citroën C3 is sold at a substantial premium when compared to prices in India. The C3 range is priced from 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India.

| Updated on: 20 May 2023, 16:36 PM
The Citroen C3 is now on sale in Nepal and the hatchback is priced at quite a premium given the country's tax structure for imports
The Citroën C3 in Nepal is only offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine develops the same 81 bhp and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine has been skipped in the market. On the feature front too, the C3 for Nepal remains identical to the Indian market with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, manual HVAC unit, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and more.

Also Read : Citroën C3 hatchback launched with BS6 Phase 2 turbo petrol engine, 13 new features

The Citroen C3 is made in India for the world at the automaker's facility in Tamil Nadu
The Citroen C3Citroën C3 is sold in two variants Live and Feel Vibe Pack with the latter priced at 37.99 Nepalese Rupee (approx. 23.69 lakh). It’s noteworthy to know that the neighbouring market doesn’t get the new range-topping Shine variant that was recently introduced with more features like alloy wheels, a reverse parking camera, electronically adjustable ORVMs and more. We reckon Citroën will begin exports of the Shine variant as well to multiple markets at a later date.

The Citroën C3 is based on the C-Cubed platform that has been specifically designed for emerging markets like India and Nepal, among other SAARC nations. While the company sells the C3 and C5 Aircross for now in Nepal, it’s only a matter of time before models like the E-C3 and the upcoming C3 Aircross will also be exported to the country. The C3 is made at Citroën India’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read : Citroën C3 Aircross unveiled officially: 5 things you should know

In the meantime, Citroën is gearing up to introduce the C3 Aircross in India next and the model will arrive later in the year. The compact SUV will be Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival but promises to offer an extra row of seats, while power will come from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. More details on the C3 Aircross will be uncovered in the weeks to come.

First Published Date: 20 May 2023, 16:36 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen C3 Citroen India Citroen
