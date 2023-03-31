HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News India Made Citroen C3 Sets Off For Exports To Foreign Shores

India-made Citroen C3 sets off for exports to foreign shores

Citroen, one of the newer players in the Indian car market, announced on Friday that its first batch of Made-in-India C3 cars have set off for exports to foreign shores. The C3 units were dispatched from Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu for markets in the ASEAN and Africa region.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Citroen C3 is the second model from the French manufacturer in India, after C5 Aircross.
The Citroen C3 is the second model from the French manufacturer in India, after C5 Aircross.
The Citroen C3 is the second model from the French manufacturer in India, after C5 Aircross.
The Citroen C3 is the second model from the French manufacturer in India, after C5 Aircross.

Citroen made its India debut back in April of 2021 with the C5 Aircross SUV. The French manufacturer followed this up with the launch of the C3 hatchback and introduced the all-electric version of the vehicle - eC3 - earlier this year. While the C5 Aircross - updated earlier this year as well, is a premium offering, it is the Citroen C3 that is the mass-market option from the brand.

The Citroen C3 is powered by two engine options - a a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that generates 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. There is no automatic gearbox but two manual sticks on offer.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

The model at first launch was introduced at 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It has now been updated to meet BS6 Stage II and OBD2 norms, and pricing has been revised with base price now at 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant now costs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: C5 Aircross C3 Citroen Citroen C3
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 735 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city