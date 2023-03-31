India-made Citroen C3 sets off for exports to foreign shores

Citroen, one of the newer players in the Indian car market, announced on Friday that its first batch of Made-in-India C3 cars have set off for exports to foreign shores. The C3 units were dispatched from Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu for markets in the ASEAN and Africa region.

Citroen made its India debut back in April of 2021 with the C5 Aircross SUV. The French manufacturer followed this up with the launch of the C3 hatchback and introduced the all-electric version of the vehicle - eC3 - earlier this year. While the C5 Aircross - updated earlier this year as well, is a premium offering, it is the Citroen C3 that is the mass-market option from the brand.

The Citroen C3 is powered by two engine options - a a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that generates 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. There is no automatic gearbox but two manual sticks on offer.

Similar Products Find more Cars Citroen C3 1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp ₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl ₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Volkswagen Polo 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl ₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl ₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl ₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

The model at first launch was introduced at ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It has now been updated to meet BS6 Stage II and OBD2 norms, and pricing has been revised with base price now at ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant now costs ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: