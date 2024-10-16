Luxury cars to SUVs: How Indian companies are breaking Diwali gift stereotypes

Mercedes Benz to Tata or Hyundai SUVs - Diwali has come early for several employees aross India a bit early as companies have started to roll out festive giveaways to reward workers this year. Three days after a Chennai-based IT company gifted 57 vehicles to its employees, a Haryana-based pharmaceutical farm has rewarded its best employees with 15 SUVs. The trend to reward workers with expensive gifts as part of Diwali bonus has been catching up since a Surat-based diamond merchant gave away cars besides flats and ornaments to his workers nine years ago.

Last week, a Chennai-based structural steel design and detailing company called Team Detailing Solutions gifted 28 cars and 29 motorcycles to its workers. The vehicles included cars and bikes from Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and TVS Motor. On Tuesday, a Panchkula-based pharmaceutical company Mits Healthcare Pvt Ltd rewarded its employees with 13 Tata Punch and two Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUVs.

This is not the first time that the Haryana-based pharma company has rewarded employees with cars as Diwali gift. Last year, the company had gifted 12 cars to its employees. MK Bhatia, Founder and Chairman of the company said, "These are our ‘superstars’. Their dedication and contributions have been instrumental to the success of Mits Healthcare. Out of these cars, eight have already been handed over to our superstars, while the remaining seven will be handed over soon."

Trend of gifting cars and bikes as Diwali gift

The trend of gifting cars in Diwali to reward employees have caught up with a lot of companies across India. It got prominence in 2015 when Savji Dholakia, a Surat-based diamond merchant gifted 491 cars besides 200 flats to his employees as Diwali bonus. Next year, he gifted 1,260 cars to his employees. Last year, he distributed 600 cars to his staff at his company Hare Krishna Exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to hand over keys of the brand-new cars to four employees. Recently, a Tamil Nadu-based tea estate gifted employees with 15 Royal Enfield motorcycles worth nearly ₹2 lakh each.

