Exter now, Nexon next? Upcoming CNG cars expected to launch in India

Hyundai Motor has launched the CNG version of the Exter SUV
Priced from ₹8.50 lakh, the Exter CNG gets dual-cylinder technology promising ample boot space
Among upcoming CNG cars in India, Tata Nexon could be the next to get the technology
Nexon is currently offered with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain in India
It would rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, the only model among its rivals to get CNG powertrain
Maruti Suzuki is also expected to add CNG variant to the newly-launched Swift hatchback
Maruti used to offer CNG with the previous generation of the hatchback
Swift is now the only small car from Maruti, apart from Ignis, that is offered without CNG version
After Exter, Hyundai Motor is also expected to add CNG variant to the Exter SUV
Venue could get the same dual-cylinder technology that Hyundai has introduced in Exter