Exter now, Nexon next? Upcoming CNG cars expected to launch in India

Published Jul 16, 2024

Hyundai Motor has launched the CNG version of the Exter SUV

Priced from 8.50 lakh, the Exter CNG gets dual-cylinder technology promising ample boot space

Among upcoming CNG cars in India, Tata Nexon could be the next to get the technology

Nexon is currently offered with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain in India

It would rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, the only model among its rivals to get CNG powertrain

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to add CNG variant to the newly-launched Swift hatchback 

Maruti used to offer CNG with the previous generation of the hatchback

Swift is now the only small car from Maruti, apart from Ignis, that is offered without CNG version

After Exter, Hyundai Motor is also expected to add CNG variant to the Exter SUV

Venue could get the same dual-cylinder technology that Hyundai has introduced in Exter
