Lexus offers enhanced warranty on all its models in India. Check details

Lexus India has announced that it has increased warranty on all its vehicles sold in India. The luxury car brand owned by Toyota Motor is offering warranty of up to eight years or 1.60 lakh kms on all the SUVs sold in the country from June this year. The warranty period has been increased by five years or 60,000 kms from its previous warranty period of just three years or one lakh kms. The offer is applicable starting from June 1.

Lexus India sells three SUVs in India currently. These include the likes of the NX, RX and LX series SUVs. The NX series SUVs come with the 350h variant while the RX series is offered in two variants - 350h and 500h F-Sport. The most expensive LXX series SUV is offered in a single 500d variant. The price of these SUVs start from ₹67.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.82 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end LX series. It also sells the ES 500h sedan which comes at a starting price of ₹63.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and LM MPV priced from ₹2 crore (ex-showroom).

The latest initiative has been taken to offer Lexus customers with more value proposition for their vehicles. Besides the new initiative, Lexus will also offer its customers with customised plans for finance, servicing, insurance and roadside assistance to elevate the overall ownership experience.

Lexus India has been operating in India for the past seven years. The financial year 2023-24 has been one of Lexus's most successful year in India with 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in terms of sales. The luxury carmaker had also announced that it has posted a 60 per cent growth in April this year compared to the same month last year. The ES300h sedan, one of the flagship models from the brand in India, has been one of its most successful cars.

