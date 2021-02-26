Land Rover Defender gets a special edition with supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine

Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender, with 525 hp of power and a more aggressive look. This Defender V8 tops the range of the brand's new adventurer. It is available in 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) versions.

The Defender V8 is fitted with the well-known supercharged 5.0 V8 within the Jaguar Land Rover Group. Delivering 525 hp and 625 Nm of torque, it is associated with all-wheel drive mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Model 90 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph.

That means this is the fastest and most powerful Defender ever. To transmit all that force to the ground safely, the 4×4 benefits from changes to the chassis. For example, it introduces specially calibrated springs and dampers, larger anti-roll bars, as well as an active, electronically controlled rear differential to round the tightest corners.

(Also see | More pics of the new Land Rover Defender V8)

The rear axle benefits from a new electronically controlled differential. The suspension has been firmed up and recalibrated, the anti-roll bars have been resized and the brakes, enlarged for this variant. The Terrain Response driving mode selector has been added an additional configuration called Dynamic, dedicated to sporty driving.

The Defender V8 is launched with a special series named Carpathian Edition. It receives an exclusive body colour called Carpathian Grey contrasted by a black hood, roof and tailgate. It also benefits from a satin protective film.

Aesthetically speaking, the Defender V8 is recognisable by the V8 logo at the bottom of the front door, the four tailpipes and the specific 22-inch alloy wheels, behind which are seen 15-inch discs and blue callipers. The Defender V8 can also be recognised by a few distinctive signs, such as 2 double tailpipes, Ebony Windsor black leather upholstery and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets a new curved centre 11.4-inch touchscreen appearing in the options catalog for the Defender line.

The Defender 2021 range also debuted the XS Edition version, which replaces the First Edition launch variant. In addition, the Pivi Pro infotainment system debuts an optional larger touch screen, which reaches 11.4 inches. Finally, new exterior packages called the Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack are available, as are the X-Dynamic SE and X-Dynamic HSE equipment packs.