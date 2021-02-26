Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Land Rover unveils more powerful Defender V8

In pics: Land Rover unveils more powerful Defender V8

26 Feb 2021
  • The 4×4 Land Rover Defender V8 benefits from changes to the chassis such as calibrated springs and dampers, larger anti-roll bars, among others.
Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV, with 525 hp of power, 625 Nm of torque and a more aggressive look. It tops the range of the brand's new adventurer.
The Defender V8 is fitted with the well-known supercharged 5.0 V8 within the Jaguar Land Rover Group. It is available in 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door) versions.
The special edition Land Rover comes with all-wheel drive mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Model 90 accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph.
The suspension has been firmed up and recalibrated, the anti-roll bars have been resized and the brakes, enlarged for this variant.
Indise, there is Ebony Windsor black leather upholstery and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets a new curved centre 11.4-inch touchscreen appearing in the options catalog for the Defender line.
The Defender V8 is recognisable by the V8 logo at the bottom of the front door and the specific 22-inch alloy wheels. The Defender V8 can also be recognised by a few distinctive signs, such as 2 double tailpipes,
