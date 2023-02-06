HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Invencible And Autentica Are One Off Tributes To V12 Engine

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine

When we talk about Lamborghini cars, the company's legendary V12 engine demands a special mention. With the tightening emission norms and growing focus on electrification, the mammoth V12 engine is looking at the end of its life. However, the Italian supercar marquee is leaving no stone unturned to pay its tribute to the legendary power mill. The latest in its series of attempts to bid adieu to the V12 in style are two one-off models - Invencible and Autentica, which come in coupe and roadster guise, respectively.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2023, 15:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and sculpted with its overall appearance.
Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and sculpted with its overall appearance.
Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and sculpted with its overall appearance.
Lamborghini Invencible looks sharp and sculpted with its overall appearance.

The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are built on the long-lasting Aventador platform, which premiered 12 years ago with the original LP 700-4. Interestingly, these two models debuted at a time when the automotive world had been thinking that the Ultimae would be the last from the brand to have a pure V12 under the hood.

Also Read : Audi opens booking for Q3 Sportback in India, to launch later this month

Both the Invencible and Autentica come as a blend of the carmaker's past models. They feature the styling cues derived from several V12-powered mean machines, including the Reventon, which was a limited-run special edition based on the Murcielago but gave a preview of the Aventador. The automaker also claims that the latest one-off models with V12 come influenced by Veneo, which was the wildest looking Lamborghini Aventador derivative ever made. The hood of the duo looks similar to the Essenza SCV12, a track-only mean machine with a 6.5-litre V12 engine tuned to churn out 818 hp of peak power.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Both the coupe and the roadster get rear wing that reminds us of the Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento. The supercars come with a full carbon fibre body that features Lamborghini's traditional hexagonal theme. The Invencible is finished in Rosso Efesto, while the Autenteica sports a Grigio Titans theme. Inside their cockpits, both the cars get minimalist dashboards sans any infotainment system and feature 3D-printed air vents.

Lamborghini has not revealed the performance details of these two models, but expect them to sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds at a top speed of around 355 kmph, which is similar to the Ultimae.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2023, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercar sportscar luxurycar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster
In pics: Lamborghini Invencible is an invincible mean machine with a V12 heart
In pics: Lamborghini Invencible is an invincible mean machine with a V12 heart
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city