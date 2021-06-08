Lamborghini has driven in the Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) Spyder to India today and has launched the open-top rear-wheel-drive model based on its popular Huracan Evo at a price of ₹3.54 crore. Though it had made its debut globally in May last year, the Italian sports car manufacturer took more than a year to bring in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to India.

This is the second launch from Lamborghini in India within a year after the Italian sports car manufacturer drove in the Huracan Evo RWD Coupe at a price of ₹3.22 crore in the country.