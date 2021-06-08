Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder enters Indian market

In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder enters Indian market

4 Photos . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 10:29 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Price of Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder stands at 3.54 crore.
  • This is the second launch for the country from Lamborghini this year.
Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder in India today. It is an open-top rear-wheel-drive model which is based on the luxury sports car maker's popular Huracan Evo and will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.54 crore.
It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that can generate a massive power of 602 bhp and a peak torque of 560 Nm. With a top speed of more than 320 kmph, the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder can reach 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
The all-new RWD Spyder has the same cabin as the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is mounted on the centre console and the touchscreen is tuned with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa voice recognition features.
The new model is about 120 kgs heavier than the hard-top model due to the drop-top roof mechanism. The soft-top roof can be opened or shut in 17 seconds even while driving at a speed of up to 50 kmph. This is the second launch from the luxury automaker this year in India.
