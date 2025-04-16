Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which is the safest sub compact SUV

The sub-compact SUV segment in India just got more competitive with the Kia Syros becoming the latest model to secure a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP crash test programme. It joins the ranks of the Skoda Kylaq , Tata Nexon , and Mahindra XUV 3XO , all of which have also earned top marks in recent safety assessments. Here’s how the Syros stacks up against these segment leaders in both crash test performance and safety features.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety ratings

The Kia Syros achieved 30.21 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.42 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). Tested in both HTX+ petrol-DCT and HTK(O) petrol-MT versions, the SUV scored 14.21/16 in the frontal offset test and a full 16/16 in the side impact test. Bharat NCAP found its structure and safety systems to offer solid protection across both categories.

The Skoda Kylaq, another recent Bharat NCAP entrant, fared slightly better with 30.88/32 in AOP and 45/49 in COP. It scored 15.035/16 in frontal impact and 15.840/16 in side impact, with a stable footwell and passenger cell.

The Tata Nexon, tested earlier, recorded 32.22 points in AOP and 44.52 in COP, the highest adult protection score so far. It also meets UN127 and GTR9 norms for pedestrian safety and complies with Global NCAP’s ESC and seatbelt alert requirements.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO secured 29.36 in AOP and 43 in COP, with standout performance in side impact with a score of 16 out of 16 and solid ratings in frontal crash by scoring 13.36 out of 16. It also excelled in side pole testing.

Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety Features

The Kia Syros comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, tyre pressure monitoring, rear occupant alert, seatbelt reminders, and Emergency Stop Signal. It also boasts Level 2 ADAS, enhancing its active safety credentials.

The Skoda Kylaq comes with six airbags, TCS, MSR, hill hold assist, electronic differential lock, brake disc wiping, and rear parking sensors, along with 35 total safety features.

The Tata Nexon has six airbags, ESC, rear parking sensors, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, Blind View Monitor, and front parking sensors, among other safety and comfort features.

The XUV 300 comes with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, 360-degree camera, level 2 ADAS and hill hold assist; it will provide families as well as daily drivers with good overall safety.

