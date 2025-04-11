Kia Syros scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

Bharat NCAP has crash tested the Kia Syros and it has scored a perfect 5-star rating in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The Syros achieved a score of 30.21 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 44.42 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). BNCAP evaluated both the high-end HTX+ petrol-DCT and the mid-range HTK(O) petrol-MT versions of the Syros.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Syros scored 14.21 out of 16, whereas in the side offset deformable barrier test, it scored a perfect 16. The version that was tested was equipped with seat belt reminders, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and airbags.

What are the safety features of the Kia Syros?

Kia Syros is equipped with host of safety features. It comes with 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal, front and rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and rear occupant alert. There is also Brakeforce Assist System, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Level 2 ADAS.

Watch: Kia Syros first drive review | Better than Seltos, Sonet? Features, space, engine, mileage explained

What is the price of the Kia Syros?

Kia Syros is priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine options of the Kia Syros?

The Kia Syros is available with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol variant generates 118 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 172 Nm. In contrast, the diesel engine offers 115 bhp and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are equipped with a standard 6-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the turbo petrol variant features a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India – “At Kia India, safety is not just a feature—it is a philosophy embedded in our DNA. Kia Syros receives the prestigious 5-star BNCAP safety rating, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety for our customers. This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of making Kia one of the safest and most trusted mobility brands in India. We are not only enhancing driver and passenger safety but also setting new benchmarks in the segment. We remain focused on bringing globally proven safety technologies and innovations, such as ADAS Level 2 to the Indian market, making them accessible to a wider range of customers. Our dedication to safety will continue to drive us as we work to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles for the future."

