Kia Syros SUV unofficially available for booking ahead of December 19 debut

Kia Syros is the latest keyword making buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The upcoming SUV will be the latest entrant in the country's bulging sub-compact SUV segment, which is already populated with some of the bestselling models in the country including Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Mahindra XUV 3XO , Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet etc.

No wonder, upon launch, it will be a challenging task for the Kia Syros to make its own space in the segment. However, ahead of the nearing launch that is slated on December 19, select dealerships of Kia India have started accepting bookings for the Syros SUV, unofficially though.

Kia Syros: Key expectations

Kia India has already teased the upcoming Syros SUV on its social media accounts, giving us a hint about its design philosophy. Also, the South Korean auto giant has claimed that the Syros will feature a unique and progressive design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore.

The teaser images reveal that Kia Syros will come with vertically stacked three-pod LED headlights complemented by long LED daytime running lights positioned vertically. Some of the other exterior design elements of the SUV will include large window panels, a flat roof, a sharp kink in the window beltline near the C pillar, flared wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, high-positioned L-shaped LED taillights etc.

Kia has not revealed the interior of the upcoming sub-compact SUV, but it could be influenced by the cabin of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs. Expect the Kia Syros to feature a dual-tone interior theme. Some previous spyshots suggest the SUV will get a completely new two-spoke steering wheel. Some other features would include a dual-display unit combining the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, which is available in Seltos and Sonet. Besides that, there would be automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger etc. On the safety front, the SUV could get six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reverse camera etc.

Kia Syros could come available with the same engine options as the Kia Sonet, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options would include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic unit.

