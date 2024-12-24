Kia Syros booking begins on January 3. Which variant should be your pick

Kia Syros was unveiled in India just a few days back as the South Korean automaker's latest SUV The Kia Syros come joining the lineup which already has models like the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and Carnival. The newly introduced SUV comes as a sub-four metre model and will be positioned between Kia Seltos and Sonet, offering the customers a wider choice. It will target the consumers who seek an SUV offering features more than the Kia Sonet but don't want to spend the amount Seltos commands.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

With the pricing of the Kia Syros slated to be announced next month, bookings of the SUV will commence from January 3. As Kia has unveiled this SUV, it comes with a plethora of lass-leading features and additional rear space over the Kia Sonet. Also, the SUV comes with a fresh design, which would help Kia to grab more eyeballs in the highly competitive and bulging Indian SUV market, where it will compete with some tough rivals from Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra.

Also Read : The battle of Kias: Syros wages war of features. But will Sonet become first casualty?

While Kia Syros' pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the variant details are already available. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at which variant of the SUV offers what.