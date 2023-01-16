HT Auto
Kia KA4 previews next-gen Carnival MPV at Auto Expo 2023: Key facts to know

Kia India uncovered the KA4 premium MPV at the Auto Expo 2023, which gives us a preview of the new generation Kia Carnival, likely to launch in the country sometime later this year. The fourth-generation Carnival MPV is internally codenamed KA4, and it was unveiled globally in 2020. Kia KA4 incorporates the South Korean auto major's latest design philosophy and a completely revamped modern interior layout as well.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 13:03 PM
Before the new generation Kia Carnival influenced by Kia KA4, hits the showrooms in India, here are all the key details about this model.

(Also watch: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival)

Kia KA4 design

Kia KA4 previews what the fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV will look like. It gets a commanding road presence thanks to the bulky and bold design language. Kia claims the KA4 incorporates the automaker's latest design language at the exterior. The KA4 sports sharp rectangular LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. They flank the new large grille with brushed silver inserts.

The headlamps look integrated into the grille section. Other design elements include dual-tone alloy wheels, body-coloured cladding, and wraparound two-piece LED taillights connected by an LED strip running through the width of the MPV. Also, there is a brushed silver insert on the tailgate. The car also features a fully blackened glass area delivering a floating roof vibe, while the rear occupant door is a sliding one.

Kia KA4 cabin

The new generation Kia Carnival MPV comes equipped with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. The interior boasts a dual-tone paint theme while adding premiumness to the cabin are features like a dual sunroof, wireless charging, a hands-free powered tailgate, hands-free power sliding doors, and powered-ventilated front seats. Also, it gets triple-zone automatic climate control, window sunshades for rear passengers etc.

The cabin gets dual large 12.3-inch digital displays. One of them is the touchscreen infotainment system, while the other one is the instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and is paired with a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Just like the Kia Carnival currently on sale in India, the new generation model too gets seven, nine and 11-seater options.

Kia KA4 safety features

Kia KA4-based new generation Carnival gets a wider range of safety features compared to the outgoing model. It gets safety features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control System (TCS), hill start assist, smart cruise control surround view monitor aided by 360-degree carema, blind spot monitor, rear view camera with dynamic parking guidance, rear occupant alert with ultrasonic sensor.

A key safety technology onboard the Kia KA4 is the ADAS suite, which includes a host of driver assistance systems. These include forward collision avoidance assist, auto emergency braking, junction turning detection, rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep and follow assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and safe exit assist.

Kia KA4 powertrain

Globally, the Kia Carnival is available with a 3.5-lutrre V6 petrol engine, which is capable of churning out 290 bhp of peak power and 355 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Expect the India-spec model to continue with the same 2.2-litre diesel motor that is available in the current model. This engine is capable of pumping out 200 bhp of peak power and 440 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 13:03 PM IST
Kia KA4 Kia Carnival Kia Kia Cars India
