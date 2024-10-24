HT Auto
Kia Carnival price: What do you get for what you pay

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 13:21 PM
  • Kia Carnival comes in just one fully-loaded version and it is priced double of what the previous Carnival top-end model was priced at in India.
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival marks its return to the Indian market and this time around, it is taking no shortcuts at all. Available in one fully-decked Limousine+ version, the MPV from the Koreans is priced at a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65 lakhs even before taxes kick in. Now it may be a lot of money to pay for a Kia but the Carnival is making some epic promises. What does it hold?
Kia Carnival Limousine+ comes in two colour options and arrives into Indian shores via the SKD or semi-knocked-down route. While this alone would partially explain the pricing, the fully-loaded version also offers a whole lot of luxury.
The face of the newest Kia Carnival has received considerable attention with a more promiment Tiger Nose grille in the middle, flanked on either side by LED projector lights, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps towards the bottom.
The Carnival MPV was always massive but the Kia Carnival Limousine+ is bigger still. The vehicle has grown in length, width, height and wheelbase compared to the Carnival India previously had. The vehicle stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sports a catchy garnish on the C-pillar and continues to offer sliding doors for entry into the second and third row of seats.
The rear profile of the latest Kia Carnival is comparatively simple with the connected LED light the flashiest bit here.
Enter the Carnival and the massive proportions on the outside transform into acres of space in the cabin. The vehicle will mostly be chauffeur driven and as such, the two seats in the middle become the command center. The vehicle has a 2+2+3 seat layout but the middle seats are by far the most comfortable. The cushioning has vastly improved, there is heating as well as cooling function and there is a recline adjustment too, coupled with a footrest. Even when leaving adequate space for people right at the back, Carnival offers a lot of leg and kneeroom for the two in the middle. There is, however, no foldout tray which is a big miss..
Kia Carnival has one of the most spacious third-row seats for any vehicle in the Indian car market. Obviously not as comfortable as the dedicated two seats in the middle, sitting here would, however, not feel like a compromise either. Three-zone climate control allows customised cooling while there are dedicated charging ports, lights and cupholders all around.
The cabin of the Carnival comes in two upholstery colours and the front two seats can be adjusted electronically for position. Two mammoth 12.3-inch screens offer a crisp digital display and there is the feed from the surround camera here as well.
The center console inside Kia Carnival gets the rotary-based drive selector, button to choose between drive modes, two cupholders and a set of additional buttons to operate the 360-degree camera and auto-park functionality. There is a pad for charging compatible phones wirelessly while two Type C ports and a 12v charging socket has also been placed here.
Powering the Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel motor that is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Carnival is best experienced at moderate speeds but its proportions will take some time getting used to in Indian traffic conditions.
A retuned suspension makes Carnival ride better although additional seat bolstering could have further sweeted the deal. 
Kia Carnival marked its India return earlier this month and now comes in just one fully-loaded version called Carnival Limousine+. Kia Carnival has been launched at a price of 65 lakhs (ex-showroom), making it the most-expensive engine-powered model from the South Korean brand in India. But while the price tag may indeed be significantly higher than what it was previously, the updates are quite significant too.

The Kia Carnival was first launched in India back in early 2020 and at the time, started at 25 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the base seven-seater version and went up to 34 lakh (ex-showroom)) for the top-end Limousine Plus version. Four years on though, there is only one version and it is nearly double the price.

The 2024 Kia Carnival comes into India via the SKD or semi-knocked down route which refers to parts of a product being imported and then assembled within the territory of the country of import. In India, the tax structure for such a vehicle is higher than if it was entirely manufactured in India. So this in itself has a bearing on the pricing of this particular model.

But beyond the complexities of taxation, the fourth-generation Carnival is a major step forward from the previous editions of the model.

Also watch: Kia Carnival 2024 | Does it command a business-class like price tag? First drive review

What are the key highlights of Kia Carnival?

Much has changed on the Kia Carnival. For starters, there are several subtle yet significant design changes on the outside, from a more imposing grille to new LED lighting on the face, new alloys and new LED tail lamp design. The vehicle has also grown in proportions from every direction and angle.

Kia Carnival dimensionsCarnival LimousineCarnival
   
Overall Length5,1555,115
Overall Width1,9951,985
Overall Height (with roof rails)1,7751,755
Wheelbase3,0903,060
  (all figures in mm)

On the inside, the Carnival now comes in only the 2+2+3 seat layout. The last-row seats offer respectable amount of space for adults and this is largely thanks to the increase in wheelbase. Additionally, the two seats in the middle come with cooling as well as heating functionality, there are two 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, 12-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree camera and even Level 2 ADAS.

The 2.2-litre diesel motor continues to do duties under the hood but the level of refinement has improved big time. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Carnival then is targeting a very niche set of audience and is well aware that an overwhelming majority of its owners would be chauffeur-driven. And with no direct competition at this price point and in this body style, the Carnival may have a free run in the foreseeable future.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 13:21 PM IST

