Kia Carnival 2023 to debut at Auto Expo: What to expect

Kia India is all set to introduce the new generation Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2023 this week. The Korean carmaker has already teased the upcoming Carnival MPV, codenamed KA4, ahead of the biennial event kicks off from January 13. The new Kia Carnival, which has already been introduced in global markets, is expected to be launched in India soon. In its new generation, the Carnival comes with a redesigned look and added features, promising an even more luxurious cabin.

Here is a quick rundown of what to expect from the new Kia Carnival.

Watch: Kia Carnival to break cover at Auto Expo: What to expect

Kia Carnival 2023: Design and specs

The fourth generation Kia Carnival has grown in size compared to the existing version sold in India. It now stands over 5,100 mm in length, more than 2,200 mm wide and nearly 3,100 mm of wheelbase. The MPV will offer up to 11 seats for occupants, making it one of the biggest luxury MPVs in the country. The ground clearance of the MPV will be 172 mm while it will stand on a set of 17-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels. It will offer a massive boot space of up to 4,108 litres.

In terms of looks, the new Carnival has been updated with a sleek set of LED headlamps with a projector setup and sleek LED tail lamps with a lightbar. The Carnival has a bit of a SUV-like design language with flat body panels and a large tiger-nose grille in the front.

Kia Carnival 2023: Features

The new Carnival could well be the luxury on wheels one aspires for with almost every feature one would like to have inside a car. The Carnival 2023 will offer features like two 12.3-inch screens - one serving as the digital driver display while the other one is a touchscreen unit for the infotainment system. There is wireless charging, a hands-free tailgate, three-zone climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, ventilated seats, twin electric sunroofs and connected-car technology on offer too. The cabin will come with new-look dual-tone theme with refreshed upholstery.

Kia Carnival 2023: Engine

Kia offers the new Carnival with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 291 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque. It is also available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 198 bhp and a peak torque output of 440 Nm. India is expected to get the diesel variant of the MPV, which will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission only.

