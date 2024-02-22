360-degree camera is a novelty in many modern mass-market cars

Once used to be available in premium high-end cars, 360-degree camera is now available in many mass-market cars as well

Here are some most value-for-money cars under 15 lakh with 360 degree camera

The facelifted Tata Nexon SUV gets this safety feature in its Creative+ trim, available from 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Updated Kia Sonet compact SUV's GTX+ trim comes equipped with 360-degree camera, available at 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The top-end ZXI+ trim of Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV comes with this feature, available at 12.58 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno's top-end Alpha trim too comes equipped with this safety feature, available at 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Baleno-based crossover Fronx too comes with 360-degree camera, available in Alpha trim, priced from 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Top-end Alpha trim of Maruti Suzuki Xl6 MPV too gets this feature, priced at 12.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan Magnite SUV's XV Premium trim comes equipped with this feature, priced at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Top-end V trim of Toyota Glanza gets this feature, priced at 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom)
