Once used to be available in premium high-end cars, 360-degree camera is now available in many mass-market cars as well
Here are some most value-for-money cars under ₹15 lakh with 360 degree camera
The facelifted Tata Nexon SUV gets this safety feature in its Creative+ trim, available from ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
Updated Kia Sonet compact SUV's GTX+ trim comes equipped with 360-degree camera, available at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The top-end ZXI+ trim of Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV comes with this feature, available at ₹12.58 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno's top-end Alpha trim too comes equipped with this safety feature, available at ₹9.38 lakh (ex-showroom)
Baleno-based crossover Fronx too comes with 360-degree camera, available in Alpha trim, priced from ₹11.47 lakh (ex-showroom)
Top-end Alpha trim of Maruti Suzuki Xl6 MPV too gets this feature, priced at ₹12.61 lakh (ex-showroom)
Nissan Magnite SUV's XV Premium trim comes equipped with this feature, priced at Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom)
Top-end V trim of Toyota Glanza gets this feature, priced at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom)