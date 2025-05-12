Kia Carens Clavis caught your attention? Here's a breakdown of features across variants

The Kia Carens Clavis was recently unveiled as a premium iteration of its popular Kia Carens MPV, which is also on sale side by side. The Clavis blends SUV styling cues with family-friendly practicality. With bold design updates, a feature-rich cabin, and multiple engine-transmission options, the Clavis aims to stand out in the crowded three-row segment.

There are three engine choices available to the buyers: a 1.5L NA petrol (113 bhp), a 1.5L turbo petrol (158 bhp), and a 1.5L diesel (114 bhp), all of which are offered with a range of manual and automatic transmissions. The bookings are open at ₹25,000, and prices will begin at approximately ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). Following is a complete list of what each variant offers.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTE

The base HTE variant of the Kia Carens Clavis comes well-equipped for an entry-level model. It includes essential safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and six airbags. The variant also features All Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Hill-Start Assist Control, Brake Assist System, Downhill Brake Control, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS - Highline). In terms of design, it offers front and rear skid plates with metal finish and 15-inch glossy black alloy wheels for the petrol variant and 16-inch steel wheels with full covers for the diesel variant.

The interior is finished in black and beige dual-tone theme with Indigo metal paint dashboard with black metal garnish, featuring semi-leatherette seats in black and navy. Comfort and convenience highlights include second and third-row diffused AC vents with four-stage speed control, power windows for all doors, electric power steering with tilt adjust, folding key, keyless entry with burglar alarm, rear parking sensors, impact-sensing auto door unlock, and a manually adjustable driver seat height.

There are also practical touches such as second-row seat back folding armrest (in seven-seater models), ISOFIX child seat mounts, third-row 50:50 split seats, and second-row one-touch easy electric tumble seats. Additional thoughtful additions include follow-me-home headlamps, rear door sunshade curtains, map lamp, centre console with armrest and cup holders, rear occupant alert, double D-cut steering wheel, auto door lock, emergency stop signal, and speed-sensing auto lock.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTE (O)

Based on the HTE variant, the HTE (O) variant incorporates additional features for added tech and styling. It comes with a shark fin antenna, rear view camera, audio controls mounted on the steering, and Bluetooth with voice recognition. It also boasts an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The audio system is upgraded to a six-speaker setup. Furthermore, this variant receives auto light control, electrically adjustable outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, and 16-inch steel wheels.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTK

The HTK variant brings more comfort-oriented and visual enhancements over the HTE (O). It adds integrated roof rails, a luggage lamp, and fully automatic air conditioning. Front parking sensors and touch auto up/down for all windows improve usability.

Interior updates include a dark metal paint dashboard with black metal garnish and Star Map LED DRLs. The cabin is finished in black and beige dual-tone with premium fabric and black leatherette combination seats. Passengers benefit from multi-seat back pockets and added visual sophistication.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTK+

This variant enhances the HTK further with several useful features. It comes with a rear defogger, cruise control, rear wiper and washer, and a smart key with push button start and motion sensor. It includes smart key remote engine start and a satin chrome beltline. The exterior is elevated with Star Map LED connected tail lamps and the Kia Digital Tiger Face grille with diamond finish. For specific powertrains like the 7-speed DCT and automatic transmissions, this variant includes electric parking brake with auto hold and multiple drive modes. The ORVMs are electrically adjustable with auto fold and LED turn signals.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTK+ (O)

Adding to the HTK+, the HTK+ (O) includes features focused on comfort and style. It features an electric parking brake with auto hold (for DCT variants), LED map lamps for the first row, LED room lamps for second and third rows, and 17-inch crystal cut dual-tone alloy wheels. This variant also includes a sky light electric sunroof (for turbo-petrol and diesel variants), smartphone wireless charger, and smart key remote engine start.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTX

The HTX variant is enriched with premium features and upgraded technology. It comes with a 12.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and OTA updates, a 12.25-inch HD instrument cluster, a dual camera smart dashcam and a 360-degree camera system.

The windows feature all-up/down functionality via smart key and auto anti-glare rear view mirror with Kia Connect. It comes with dual-pane panoramic sunroof (for turbo-petrol variant), sky light electric sunroof (for diesel variant), LED personal lamps, and air purifier with AQI indication. Interior trim is enhanced with Triton Navy and Beige dual-tone semi-leatherette seats and high-quality dashboard garnish with pad print.

The further comforts are retraction seatback tables with device holders, temperature control and infotainment swap switch, UV cut solar glass windows, door garnish insert side, cooling can holder at the second row, and tilting and telescoping adjustable power steering.

Kia Carens Clavis: HTX+

At the top of the line, the HTX+ variant includes everything from HTX and more. It offers paddle shifters (for DCT variants), four-way powered driver’s seat, walk-in lever, rain-sensing wipers, and front ventilated seats. It also retains the smart dashcam with dual camera and adds a sliding lever for the front passenger seat. The middle row includes captain seats with slide, recline and tumble features on the six-seater model. The audio system is upgraded to an eight-speaker Bose premium system. Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection are also included on the rear doors, completing this feature-packed premium model.

