Kalyani and Paramount unveil Simha 4x4 light armoured vehicle for military use

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), the defence arm of Bharat Forge Limited, and Paramount have unveiled the Simha 4x4. The new Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle has been developed for armed forces in India, Africa, South Asia and other global markets, with a focus on changing battlefield requirements.

Revealed at Eurosatory 2026, the Simha 4x4 has been developed as a ground-up design and created as a flexible vehicle capable of handling different mission requirements. The platform is intended for urban combat and reconnaissance duties across both paved and difficult terrain.

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Built for varied operations

Its role extends beyond reconnaissance and includes border security, internal security operations, special missions, troop movement, command-and-control functions and force protection duties.

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount, said, "Around the world, defence forces are looking for highly adaptable platforms that can perform multiple missions, integrate emerging technologies and be produced locally. The Simha has been designed from the outset to meet those requirements. It combines protection, mobility, modularity and affordability in a platform that can evolve alongside changing operational needs."

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Modular approach at the core

The vehicle uses a modular architecture designed to simplify upgrades and modifications over time. KSSL and Paramount say this setup can allow operators to adapt the platform to changing mission needs without major structural changes.

The companies also claim the use of proven aggregates (specifics not detailed) can help streamline maintenance and supply requirements. Development of the vehicle was completed in a short timeframe while undergoing product validation and testing through advanced digital engineering tools.

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Production beyond domestic markets

According to the manufacturers, the Simha 4x4 can be adapted for local production, supporting national defence manufacturing goals and reducing dependence on imported supply chains. The vehicle becomes part of a broader portfolio of defence products being jointly developed through the partnership between KSSL and Paramount.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge, the parent company of KSSL, said, “Europeanised by design, and built around NATO-qualified aggregates, it is engineered for rapid industrialisation in partner nations across the world. This versatile platform is a statement of intent - that India's defence industry can stand alongside the world's best, delivering uncompromising protection and tactical mobility to armed forces wherever they operate, and empowering nations to build that capability on their own soil."

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