Secret Ford website reveals new clues about its upcoming affordable electric pickup

Ford has quietly revealed new details about its upcoming affordable electric pickup through an unusual channel. A hidden webpage created by the company that can only be accessed through a QR code placed on one of its test vehicles.

We gained access to the webpage, offering a closer look at Ford's future compact electric truck before its expected 2027 debut. It contains a series of development videos showing early design themes, testing activity and manufacturing techniques. The footage also confirms that the automaker's lower-cost electric pickup project remains in development, despite shifts in Ford's broader EV strategy.

Design hints from prototype footage

Several videos on the hidden webpage show heavily camouflaged prototypes undergoing testing in different environments, including cold-weather conditions. Separate clips featuring design sketches provide some of the first indications of how the finished vehicle may look.

Early design sketches suggest Ford's future electric pickup could feature a boxy shape and upright lighting elements.

The illustrations suggest a more upright and box-shaped design with vertical headlamps and a profile that appears closer to a passenger car than a traditional full-size pickup truck.

Prototype proportions shown in the videos also appear to support earlier information suggesting that the truck will offer dimensions close to the Maverick, including a relatively short cargo bed.

Ford has not officially revealed the final design or confirmed what the vehicle will be called. Speculation around a possible return of the Ranchero nameplate continues, but the company has not announced any details.

Camouflaged test vehicles shown on Ford's hidden webpage hint at the design elements of the upcoming affordable electric pickup.

Built around a new EV architecture

The electric pickup will be underpinned by Ford's all-new Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform. The company is also introducing a different production approach using large megacast structures to reduce the number of components.

Instead of assembling the body through a traditional process, Ford plans to build the truck in separate front, centre and rear sections before joining them together later in the manufacturing process.

Another video from the webpage shows the front structure being connected to the main chassis in a section of the factory that Ford calls "The Chapel of Love."

Mark Gentry, who works at Ford’s New Model Program Development Center (NMPDC), said he has been building Ford prototypes for 27 years and that "nothing has gone together as easily as the new EV."

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Battery and expected features

Ford has not shared detailed powertrain specifications, but previous information from the company suggested the truck may use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) or nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery technology with a maximum capacity of around 51 kWh.

The battery system is expected to use a 400-volt architecture. Ford says the setup was selected because of charging compatibility and cost advantages. In one of the videos, the manufacturer has also showcased that the upcoming truck is going to feature a floor-mounted battery pack.

Vehicle-to-load functionality is also expected, allowing the battery to power tools and external equipment. Ford has previously said the pickup would provide the cabin space of a mid-size truck while maintaining a smaller exterior footprint.

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