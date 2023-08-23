Jeep issues recall for 340,000 Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer models

Jeep has issued two separate recalls in the US to fix more than 340,000 units of Compass, Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer models, CarScoops reported. The recall on all these models are related to interior technologies and will be fixed by the dealerships. The first recall affects 181,999 Compass models from 2022 and 2023 model years that were built between February 17, 2021, and July 26, 2023.

The company says that the affected Compass models may have been built with an incorrectly programmed body control module, meaning that the instrument panel cluster's backlight may offer no adjustability. In this case, an instrument display not visible to the driver could distract them and thus increase the risk of an accident.

As per the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, a vehicle requires at least two levels of brightness for controls and the affected Compass units do not meet this criteria. Dealers will need to update the body control module software of these vehicles to resolve the issue. The recall also extends to 392 body control modules sold by Mopar.

The second recall affects 162,713 vehicles including 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee models built from May 17, 2021 to August 4, 2023 as well as 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L models built from December 3, 2020 to August 4, 2023. It also includes 2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models manufactured between February 24, 2021 and August 4, 2023.

In this case, the vehicles may have been equipped with a central vision processing/park assist module (CVPAM) with software that isn't able to prevent the camera signal from passing through to the media screen, especially when the car is reversing. Due to this, affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards that require a rearview image to be displayed when the vehicle is put in reverse.

The CVPAM software of the affected vehicles will be updated by dealerships free of charge. The OEM will begin notifying owners of these vehicles from October 3 to take their vehicles to nearest dealerships. The recall also impacts 1,114 CVPAMs sold by Mopar.

First Published Date: