Jeep Compass, Meridian get costlier: Check new prices

 Jeep Compass has become dearer by up to 43,000

The SUV is now priced between 21.73 lakh and 32.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep Meridian has seen a significant hike of up to 3.14 lakh

Prices for Meridian range now start from 33.83 lakh, going up to 38.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

The updated prices are now available on the company's website

Both models get the same 2.0-litre Multi-Jet II diesel engine

It churns out 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic units

Compass is a five-seater, while Meridian arrives with seven-seat capability
