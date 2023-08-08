Jeep Compass, Meridian get costlier: Check new prices

Jeep Compass has become dearer by up to ₹43,000
The SUV is now priced between ₹21.73 lakh and ₹32.07 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jeep Meridian has seen a significant hike of up to ₹3.14 lakh
Prices for Meridian range now start from ₹33.83 lakh, going up to ₹38.61 lakh (ex-showroom)
The updated prices are now available on the company's website
Both models get the same 2.0-litre Multi-Jet II diesel engine
It churns out 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque
Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic units
Compass is a five-seater, while Meridian arrives with seven-seat capability