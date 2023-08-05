HT Auto
Jeep Compass & Meridian prices hiked again. Here’s how much you have to pay more

Jeep India, part of the Stellantis Group, has silently hiked prices for its mass offerings, the Compass and Meridian SUVs. Both models are now more expensive by a substantial margin with the Jeep Compass becoming dearer by up to 43,000, while the Meridian has seen a significant jump of up to 3.14 lakh. Prices vary depending on the variant. The updated prices are now available on the company’s website.

| Updated on: 05 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM
The Jeep Compass is now priced between ₹21.73 lakh and ₹31.64 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Jeep Compass is now priced between ₹21.73 lakh and ₹31.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jeep Compass is now available in only three trims - Sport, Limited and Model-S. It gets 4x2 and 4x4 options on the Limited and Model-S trims. The entry-level Sport 4x2 MT gets the least price hike at 29,333, which goes up to 43,000 on the top-spec Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT trim. The Jeep Compass is now priced between 21.73 lakh and 32.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Jeep Compass Variants (August 2023)Old PricesNew PricesDifference
Compass Sport 4X2 MT 21.44 lakh 21.73 lakh 29.333
Compass Limited (O) 4X2 MT 25.64 lakh 25.99 lakh 35,000
Compass Model-S (O) MT 27.84 lakh 28.22 lakh  38,000
Compass Limited (O) 4x4 AT 29.44 lakh 29.84 lakh 40,000
Compass Model-S (O) 4x4 AT 31.64 lakh 32.07 lakh 43,000

Similarly, the Jeep Meridian is available in four variants - X, Limited, Limited Plus and Upland Edition. The entry-level Meridian X gets the minimal hike of 42,000, while the Upland Edition gets the maximum price increment of 3.14 lakh. Prices for the Meridian range now start from 33.83 lakh, going up to 38.61 lakh for the Limited Plus AT. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Jeep Meridian Prices (August 2023)Old PricesNew PricesDifference
Meridian X Edition 33.41 lakh 33.83 lakh 42,000
Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 MT 32.95 lakh 33.40 lakh 45,000
Meridian Limited (O) 4x2 AT 34.85 lakh 35.32 lakh 47,000
Meridian Limited Plus 4x2 AT 35.45 lakh  35.93 lakh 48,000
Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT 37.50 lakh  38.01 lakh 51,000
Meridian Limited Plus AT 38.10 lakh 38.61 lakh 51,000
Meridian Upland Edition 33.41 lakh 36.55 lakh 3.14 lakh

Both models get the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. Our readers would remember that Jeep India discontinued the Compass petrol engine earlier this year, while the Meridian also received a shuffle in its variant lineup a few weeks ago. While the Compass is a five-seater, the Meridian arrives with seven-seat capability.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST

