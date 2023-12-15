Jimny to Grand Cherokee: SUVs with biggest discounts in December

Carmakers are offering discounts of up to ₹11.85 lakh on SUVs this month
Among all the SUVs, Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with the biggest discount
The US-based carmaker is also offering discount of up to ₹4 lakh on Meridian SUV
XUV400, Mahindra's only EV in India, is also up for grabs with discount of ₹4.20 lakh
Volkswagen is also offering Tiguan SUV at a discount of ₹4.2 lakh this month
French carmaker Citroen is offering benefits of up to ₹3.50 lakh on C5 Aircross
Skoda is offering its premium Kodiaq SUV at a discount of ₹2.66 lakh till end of December
Tata Motors is trying to clear stock by offering pre-facelift Nexon EVs at a discount of ₹2.60 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Jimny SUV can be bought with benefits up to ₹2 lakh