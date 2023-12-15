Jimny to Grand Cherokee: SUVs with biggest discounts in December

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 15, 2023

Carmakers are offering discounts of up to 11.85 lakh on SUVs this month

Among all the SUVs, Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with the biggest discount

The US-based carmaker is also offering discount of up to 4 lakh on Meridian SUV

XUV400, Mahindra's only EV in India, is also up for grabs with discount of 4.20 lakh

Volkswagen is also offering Tiguan SUV at a discount of 4.2 lakh this month

French carmaker Citroen is offering benefits of up to 3.50 lakh on C5 Aircross

Skoda is offering its premium Kodiaq SUV at a discount of 2.66 lakh till end of December

Tata Motors is trying to clear stock by offering pre-facelift Nexon EVs at a discount of 2.60 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Jimny SUV can be bought with benefits up to 2 lakh
