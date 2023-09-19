In pics: Jeep Compass Black Shark comes with cosmetic upgrades
Jeep has introduced a new variant of the Compass. It is called Black Shark and it comes with cosmetic upgrades.
Jeep India has launched a new Black Sharp trim of the Compass in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹26.49 lakh ex-showroom. The Compass Black Shark is based on the Limited trim and it only comes with cosmetic changes,
There is a new badge on the front fender that says “Black Shark”. The logo depicts a picture of a black shark and there is also a Jeep branding below it. It is offered seven colour schemes. There is Brilliant Black, Techno Mettalic Green, Pearl White, Red, Magnesio Grey , Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue.
All the badges on the Compass Black Shark are finished in black and so is the belt that runs throughout the side and the rear profile. On standard versions, the belt line is finished in chrome. The pillars and the outside rearview mirrors are also finished in black. Apart from this, the side cladding is also body coloured now.
On the sides, there is a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in black. The Compass badging on the front door is also blacked out and there is a side sill as well which is also black. There are blacked-out bits on the front bumper as well.
Mechanically, the Compass Black Shark comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only.
Jeep has made few cosmetic changes to the interior of the Compass Black Shark as well. First of all, the interior is finished in an all-black theme with red accents. There are black leatherette seats that do add a sense of premium-ness to the cabin.
The touchscreen infotainment is quite reponsive and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It measures 10.2 inch in size that is running on Jeep's UConnect 5 user interface.
Because the Black Shark variant is not based on the top-end S trim, it misses out on the fully digital instrument cluster that is very configurable. So, the Black Shark comes with an analogue speedometer and an analogue tachometer. There is a digital TFT screen between the two dials that shows various information to the driver.
Compass Black Shark comes with an electronic parking brake, adaptive brake lights, connectivity features, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, push button to start/stop, cruise control and much more.
In terms of safety, there is traction control, electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, child seat anchor points, roll over mitigation, hill start assist, seat belt reminders, rear parking camera with sensors, six airbags, auto hold and tyre pressure monitoring system,
First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM IST
