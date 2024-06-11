HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Compass Sport Gets More Affordable By 1.70 Lakh, Top Trim Prices Hiked

Jeep Compass Sport gets more affordable by 1.70 lakh, top trim prices hiked

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2024, 14:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Jeep Compass range now starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹18.99 lakh, going up to ₹32.41 lakh. The base variant is now more value-friendly again
...
Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass Sport is now more affordable by ₹1.70 lakh, while all other variants get a price hike of ₹14,000 each
Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass Sport is now more affordable by ₹1.70 lakh, while all other variants get a price hike of ₹14,000 each

Jeep has updated the prices of the Compass range in India and the SUV gets a major price cut on the base variant. The Jeep Compass Sport is now priced at 18.99 lakh, which brings a massive 1.70 lakh price cut. The Compass Sport previously retailed at 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base Sport trim is now more expensive, all other variants of the SUV have witnessed a price hike of 14,000.

Jeep Compass: Prices

The Jeep Compass range now starts from 18.99 lakh, going up to 32.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium mid-size SUV is available in six variants - Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S. There are no mechanical changes to the SUV, which retains the same engine and features.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 20.69 - 32.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition launched in India, priced at 34.27 lakh.

Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass is now available only with the diesel engine, while transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic
Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass is now available only with the diesel engine, while transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic

Jeep Compass: Engine Specifications

Powering the Jeep Compass is the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 178 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission with power going to either the front wheels or four wheels, depending on the trim. Notably, the base Compass Sport gets only the manual gearbox.

Jeep discontinued the petrol engine option on the Compass last year, making the model a diesel-only offering. The new price cut though should help the SUV compete better against the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross in the segment. Alternatively, it could also entice compact SUV buyers looking for diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to opt for the Compass Sport with its more affordable price tag.

The Jeep Compass mimics the design language of its older siblings, while the cabin is decently loaded on the top trims. The SUV comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that uses the new UConnect user interface. The system also comes with connected car features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Also Read : Jeep to launch sub- 20 lakh EV in the United States. Will it come to India?.)

Jeep Compass: Features

The Jeep Compass gets several comfort features including an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, while the front passenger seat remains manually adjustable. It also has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and more. The Compass is equipped with six airbags as standard while the feature list also includes ABS with EBD, ESC, a 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist, TPMS and more. Jeep India recently also introduced the updated Meridian X Special Edition bringing a cosmetic update and new features to the three-row SUV.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2024, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Sport Compass Compass Sport Jeep India Jeep Jeep SUV Jeep Compass 2024 Jeep Compass Compass

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.