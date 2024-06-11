Jeep Compass Sport gets more affordable by 1.70 lakh, top trim prices hiked

Jeep has updated the prices of the Compass range in India and the SUV gets a major price cut on the base variant. The Jeep Compass Sport is now priced at ₹18.99 lakh, which brings a massive ₹1.70 lakh price cut. The Compass Sport previously retailed at ₹20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base Sport trim is now more expensive, all other variants of the SUV have witnessed a price hike of ₹14,000.

The Jeep Compass range now starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹18.99 lakh, going up to ₹32.41 lakh. The base variant is now more value-friendly again

Jeep Compass: Prices

The Jeep Compass range now starts from ₹18.99 lakh, going up to ₹32.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium mid-size SUV is available in six variants - Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S. There are no mechanical changes to the SUV, which retains the same engine and features.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 20.69 - 32.27 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Alcazar 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition launched in India, priced at ₹34.27 lakh.

The Jeep Compass is now available only with the diesel engine, while transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic

Jeep Compass: Engine Specifications

Powering the Jeep Compass is the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine tuned for 178 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission with power going to either the front wheels or four wheels, depending on the trim. Notably, the base Compass Sport gets only the manual gearbox.

Jeep discontinued the petrol engine option on the Compass last year, making the model a diesel-only offering. The new price cut though should help the SUV compete better against the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross in the segment. Alternatively, it could also entice compact SUV buyers looking for diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to opt for the Compass Sport with its more affordable price tag.

The Jeep Compass mimics the design language of its older siblings, while the cabin is decently loaded on the top trims. The SUV comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that uses the new UConnect user interface. The system also comes with connected car features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Also Read : Jeep to launch sub- ₹20 lakh EV in the United States. Will it come to India?.)

Jeep Compass: Features

The Jeep Compass gets several comfort features including an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, while the front passenger seat remains manually adjustable. It also has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and more. The Compass is equipped with six airbags as standard while the feature list also includes ABS with EBD, ESC, a 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist, TPMS and more. Jeep India recently also introduced the updated Meridian X Special Edition bringing a cosmetic update and new features to the three-row SUV.

First Published Date: