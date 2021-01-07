Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to charge up market, touches down in India

Jaguar Land Rover is raring to fire in the luxury electric space in India and its much-acclaimed electric performance SUV I-PACE has hit the country's shores for an official launch in the coming times. While it was confirmed last year that the electric I-PACE will make its debut in India in 2021, the arrival of the first units at a Mumbai port is bound to heighten anticipation.

The EV space in India may be at a nascent stage but luxury car makers are now gearing up to drive in their offerings. Among them, Jaguar Land Rover is hoping to have a sizable say, especially because the I-PACE has found many takers in western markets. "The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover’s journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future," says Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

That the EV has won as many as 80 global awards is likely to make a case for it too, apart from the statistical highlights mentioned above. I-PACE was honoured as and with World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car in 2019. It was the first vehicle ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously in the 15-year history of the awards.