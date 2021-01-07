In pics: Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to launch in India soon 4 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 01:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk While it was confirmed last year that the Jaguar electric I-PACE will make its debut in India in 2021, the arrival of the first units at a Mumbai port is bound to increase anticipation.The Jaguar electric SUV will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and HSE. 1/4Jaguar Land Rover is raring to fire in the luxury electric space in India and its much-acclaimed electric performance SUV I-PACE has hit the country's shores for an official launch in the coming times. 2/4The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range. 3/4The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque. 4/4Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India and will be offered here in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.