Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to launch in India soon

In pics: Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV set to launch in India soon

4 Photos . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 01:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • While it was confirmed last year that the Jaguar electric I-PACE will make its debut in India in 2021, the arrival of the first units at a Mumbai port is bound to increase anticipation.
  • The Jaguar electric SUV will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and HSE.
Jaguar Land Rover is raring to fire in the luxury electric space in India and its much-acclaimed electric performance SUV I-PACE has hit the country's shores for an official launch in the coming times.
1/4Jaguar Land Rover is raring to fire in the luxury electric space in India and its much-acclaimed electric performance SUV I-PACE has hit the country's shores for an official launch in the coming times.
The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range.
2/4The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range.
The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque.
3/4The first Jaguar I-PACE in India is finished in stunning Firenze Red and is a top-of-the-line HSE variant. Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque.
Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India and will be offered here in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.
4/4Jaguar I-PACE EV is set to become the second EV offering in the luxury segment in India and will be offered here in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue