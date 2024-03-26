The made-in-India Honda Elevate has been launched in Japan as Honda WR-V
Honda Elevate SUV has already sold more than 30,000 units in India in last six months
Interestingly, made-in-India Elevate dons the same name as the WR-V in Japan, which was a different SUV sold in India a few years back
The Japan-spec SUV misses out some features like sunroof, wireless charger and large infotainment system
The Honda Elevate SUV is sold in Japan with a CVT unit, sans any manual transmission
Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, capable of pumping out 119 bhp power and 145 Nm torque
Currently, Honda Elevate is sold in India n market as the OEM's only SUV
The chunky SUV competes with tough rivals like Hyundai Creta in India
The Honda Elevate SUV will receive an all-electric variant in the coming years