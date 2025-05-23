India-bound Dacia Bigster scores three stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

The Euro NCAP has recently published the crash test results for the Dacia Bigster. The India-bound SUV has scored a three-star safety rating, with an adult occupant safety score of 69 per cent and a child occupant safety score of 85 per cent. In vulnerable road uses, the Bigster scored 60 per cent, while in safety assist, its score was 57 per cent.

The Dacia Bigster scored three stars in Euro NCAP crash tests, achieving 69 per cent for adult and 85 per cent for child safety. It includes advanced safety features and indicated stable performance during frontal impact evaluations.

The model that was tested was equipped with a HEV powertrain and was a left-hand drive model. The safety rating is applicable to all Dacia Bigster models that are available on sale.

The safety features available on the Bigster model include airbags, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders, autonomous emergency braking, speed assistance, lane assist system, driver attention warnings, and more.

During the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment was observed to remain stable. Dummy measurements indicated effective protection for the knees and femurs of both the driver and front seat passenger. A similar level of protection is expected for occupants of different sizes and sitting in different positions. An analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, alongside an examination of the deformable barrier after the test, indicates that the Bigster is relatively non-aggressive to other vehicles during a frontal collision.

