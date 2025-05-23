HT Auto
India Bound Dacia Bigster Scores Three Stars In Euro Ncap Crash Tests

India-bound Dacia Bigster scores three stars in Euro NCAP crash tests

HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 May 2025, 12:11 PM
The Dacia Bigster scored three stars in Euro NCAP crash tests, achieving 69 per cent for adult and 85 per cent for child safety. It includes advanced safety features and indicated stable performance during frontal impact evaluations.
Dacia Bigster
The Dacia Bigster was equipped with several safety features, including airbags, ISOFIX mounts, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, driver attention warnings, and more.
Dacia Bigster
The Dacia Bigster was equipped with several safety features, including airbags, ISOFIX mounts, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, driver attention warnings, and more.
The safety features available on the Bigster model include airbags, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders, autonomous emergency braking, speed assistance, lane assist system, driver attention warnings, and more.

Also Read : India-bound Volkswagen Tayron scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

During the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment was observed to remain stable. Dummy measurements indicated effective protection for the knees and femurs of both the driver and front seat passenger. A similar level of protection is expected for occupants of different sizes and sitting in different positions. An analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, alongside an examination of the deformable barrier after the test, indicates that the Bigster is relatively non-aggressive to other vehicles during a frontal collision.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 May 2025, 12:11 PM IST

