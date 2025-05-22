India-bound Volkswagen Tayron scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Euro NCAP has published the crash test results for the Volkswagen Tayron. The SUV scored five stars with an adult occupant score of 87 per cent and a child occupant score of 85 per cent. In vulnerable road users, the Tayron scored 83 per cent whereas in safety assist, the score is 80 per cent.

The model that was tested was equipped with a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine and was a left hand drive model. The rating is applicable for all Tayron models that are on sale.

The safety features that the Tayron was equipped with were airbags, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders, autonomous emergency braking, lane detection system and fatigue detection.

The passenger compartment of the Tayron exhibited stability during the frontal offset test. Dummy measurements indicated effective protection for the knees and femurs of both the driver and the front seat passenger. Volkswagen demonstrated that occupants of varying sizes and those seated in different positions would receive a comparable level of protection. An analysis of the deceleration of the impact trolley during the test, along with an examination of the deformable barrier post-test, indicated that the Tayron would pose a significant risk in a frontal collision.

The VW Tayron features an indirect 'child presence detection' system that alerts when it detects a child or infant potentially left in the vehicle.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection was deemed satisfactory for all critical body regions of the driver and at least adequate for the rear seat passenger. During the side barrier test, the VW Tayron provided commendable protection to all vital body areas, achieving maximum points. However, in the more severe side pole impact, protection for the chest was rated as marginal, based on dummy readings of rib compression. The control of excursion, which refers to the degree to which a body is displaced to the opposite side of the vehicle during a collision, was found to be sufficient.

The VW Tayron is equipped with a countermeasure designed to reduce occupant-to-occupant injuries in such impacts. The airbag functioned effectively in Euro NCAP’s assessments, with dummy readings indicating strong protection for both the driver and passenger. Evaluations of the front seats and head restraints showed good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. Volkswagen also confirmed that the doors and windows would remain operable to facilitate occupant escape in the event of vehicle submersion.

In both the frontal offset and side barrier evaluations, the protection offered was satisfactory for all critical body regions, as assessed with the 6 and 10-year-old dummies, with the VW Tayron achieving the highest score in this segment of the evaluation. The front passenger airbag can be deactivated to facilitate the use of a rearward-facing child restraint in that seating position. The driver is provided with clear information regarding the airbag's status, and the system received commendation.

Additionally, the VW Tayron features an indirect 'child presence detection' system that alerts when it detects a child or infant potentially left in the vehicle. However, Euro NCAP no longer awards points for indirect systems. All types of child restraints compatible with the Tayron can be correctly installed and accommodated, except for certain belted restraints in the optional third row, which require careful installation.

The protection offered to the head of a struck pedestrian or cyclist was generally rated as good or adequate, although the results were subpar for the rigid windscreen pillars and at both the top and bottom of the screen. The protection for the pelvis, femur, knee, and tibia was rated highly across all test locations, achieving maximum scores.

The autonomous emergency braking system in the VW Tayron is designed to respond to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, in addition to other vehicles. In tests assessing its response to pedestrians, the system performed adequately but failed to detect individuals positioned behind the vehicle. The system demonstrated effective performance in tests regarding its reaction to cyclists, providing warnings against 'dooring', while its response to motorcyclists was also commendable.

