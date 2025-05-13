Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tayron will go against Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and BYD Sealion 7.
Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Tayron has been spotted on the Indian roads. The test mule was not wearing any camouflage. The Tayron is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of 2025 and it will mark Volkswagen's return to the three-row SUV space. The brand used to sell the Tiguan Allspace in India, but it was replaced with the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 13 May 2025, 13:10 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week