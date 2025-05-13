HT Auto
Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace

13 May 2025
Volkswagen Tayron will go against Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and BYD Sealion 7.
Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line. (Twitter/@vthewoke)
Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line.
Volkswagen Tayron has been spotted on the Indian roads. The test mule was not wearing any camouflage. The Tayron is expected to hit the Indian roads by the end of 2025 and it will mark Volkswagen's return to the three-row SUV space. The brand used to sell the Tiguan Allspace in India, but it was replaced with the recently launched Tiguan R-Line.

