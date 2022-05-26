HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Maserati Mc20 Cielo Super Sports Car Makes Global Debut

In pics: Maserati MC20 Cielo super sports car makes global debut

The Maserati MC20 Cielo doesn’t look very different from the coupe, but the automaker claims to have made several changes to it to accommodate the retractable roof.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 10:44 AM
Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Maserati will also bring more special variants of the model, one of them being the PrimaSerie Launch edition.
1/6 Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Maserati will also bring more special variants of the model, one of them being the PrimaSerie Launch edition.
Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Maserati will also bring more special variants of the model, one of them being the PrimaSerie Launch edition.
Maserati has introduced the MC20 Cielo as a drop-top iteration of the supercar. The new variant comes after almost two years since the Italian luxury car marquee introduced the supercar. Maserati will also bring more special variants of the model, one of them being the PrimaSerie Launch edition.
The Trident vents at the rear of the Maserati MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.
2/6 The Trident vents at the rear of the Maserati MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.
The Trident vents at the rear of the Maserati MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.
The Trident vents at the rear of the Maserati MC20 coupe have been shelved and replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. The engine air intakes have been relocated as well. The butterfly doors remain unchanged though.
The luxury sports coupe Mc20 Cielo comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailing remain the same as the standard coupe.
3/6 The luxury sports coupe Mc20 Cielo comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailing remain the same as the standard coupe.
The luxury sports coupe Mc20 Cielo comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailing remain the same as the standard coupe.
The luxury sports coupe Mc20 Cielo comes with a visually attractive appearance thanks to the open roof appearance, while the specification and other detailing remain the same as the standard coupe.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
2987 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
1998 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.3 kmpl
₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers
The Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine churns out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque. 
4/6 The Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine churns out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque. 
The Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine churns out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque. 
The Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 unit that sits under the hood of the MC20 coupe. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, this engine churns out 621 hp power and 730 Nm of torque. 
Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV.
5/6 Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV.
Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV.
Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fibre monocoque. One is meant for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV.
Maserati claims that it has designed the MC20 model focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof,
6/6 Maserati claims that it has designed the MC20 model focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof,
Maserati claims that it has designed the MC20 model focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof,
Maserati claims that it has designed the MC20 model focusing on increased rigidity compared to the regular coupe. This extra rigidity compensates for the Cielo's retractable roof,
First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati MC20 Cielo Maserati MC20
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi now offers evening driving tests for those looking for licence
Delhi now offers evening driving tests for those looking for licence
Volkswagen ID.4 creates Guinness World Record, reaches highest altitude by an EV
Volkswagen ID.4 creates Guinness World Record, reaches highest altitude by an EV
For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller
For the ‘pampered’ baby, here's a sleek Mercedes-AMG GT limited edition stroller
Over 1.20 lakh fatal accidents took place in 2020 in India; victims mostly young
Over 1.20 lakh fatal accidents took place in 2020 in India; victims mostly young
Maserati introduces MC20 Cielo, sheds the roof and retains same V6 engine
Maserati introduces MC20 Cielo, sheds the roof and retains same V6 engine

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city