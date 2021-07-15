Home
In pics: Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India
The Lamborghini Huracan STO gets three drive modes on offer - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. The first is the default and is meant for normal road conditions. Braking duties on the sports car are handled by CCM-R brakes which draw on material expertise from F1 applications.
1/7Lamborghini has officially launched the Huracan STO in the Indian car market on Thursday at ₹4.99 crore (ex showroom). The road-homologated super sports car is inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracan Super Trofeo EVO race series,
2/7The Huracan STO features front bonnet, fenders and the front bumper that are comprised of one single component: the cofango. The new air ducts on the front bonnet claim to increase the airflow through the central radiator. The Blu Laufey and Arancio California livery seek to highlight the racing and youthful appeal of the sports car.
3/7The rear fender of the Lamborghini Huracan STO has been derived from the Super Trofeo EVO and helps to also bring down drag while increasing rear downforce and the STO's overall aerodynamic efficiency. The rear hood design sees an integrated air scoop to improve air-cooling at the rear underhood.
4/7Lamborghini Huracan STO's cabin gets extensive use of carbon fiber features throughout the cockpit, including sport seats in full carbon fiber. Carpets replaced by floormats in carbon fiber and fully carbon fiber lightweight door panels.
5/7There is also a roll bar with four-point seatbelts and a newly designed front trunk for helmet storage. The main touchscreen unit manages the car’s functions including drive mode indicator and the LDVI system.
6/7The Huracan STO is powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated engine which produces 640hp and has 565 Nm of torque. With 100 kmph coming up in three seconds and 200 kmph in nine seconds, the sports car has a top speed of 310 kmph.
7/7Carbon fiber has been extensively used on the body of the Huracan STO, Lamborghini, in fact, says 75% of the exterior panel is carbon fiber. The windscreen on the STO is 20% lighter than the one on Huracan Performance while magnesium rims further bring down the overall weight of the vehicle.
