In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster

Lamborghini Autentica comes as an one-off roadster based on the Aventador and blending the best of several V12 mean machines from the brand.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2023, 16:29 PM
Lamborghini Autentica comes as the Italian supercar brand's drop-top mean machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey.
Lamborghini Autentica is an one-off-model that sports a stunning visual appearance that is sharp and highly sculpted.
Lamborghini Autentica is based on the Lamborghini Aventador and blends the design cues from several other models that take power from V12 motor.
Like its one-off sibling Invencible, the Autentica too carries the brand's signature Hexagonal theme across the exterior and inside the cockpit.
The supercar ditches a highly common feature of modern cars, the infotainment system.
The cockpit carries a minimalist approach in terms of features and dons alcantara, contrast stitching.
Lamborghini has not revealed the powertrain details of this roadster.
Lamborghini has not revealed the pricing details of the car either.
First Published Date: 06 Feb 2023, 16:29 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini sportscar luxury car supercar
