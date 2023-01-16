In pics: Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car grabs eyeballs at Auto Expo 2023
Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car come as part of the brand's purpose-built vehicle launch strategy.
Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.
Both the Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car are based on the base variant of the MPV and retains similar exterior silhouette as the standard version.
Kia Carens Ambulance comes wearing a red and yellow body decal and siren-equipped emergency light on the hood.
The Kia Carens Ambulance gets a flatbed inside its cabin replacing the second and third row seats, while it also comes equipped with several essential medical equipment.
Kia Carens Police Car gets a white paint theme and red and blue body decals on it, while on the roof it gets an emergency light with siren.
Kia Carens Police Car features identical cabin as the standard version of the MPV.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Kia Cars India
