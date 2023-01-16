HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Kia Carens Ambulance And Police Car Grabs Eyeballs At Auto Expo 2023

In pics: Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car grabs eyeballs at Auto Expo 2023

Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car come as part of the brand's purpose-built vehicle launch strategy.
By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.
1/6
Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.
Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.
Kia Cars India showcased purpose built vehicle versions of the Kia Carens MPV at the Auto expo 2023, which preview an ambulance and a police car.
Both the Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car are based on the base variant of the MPV and retains similar exterior silhouette as the standard version.
2/6
Both the Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car are based on the base variant of the MPV and retains similar exterior silhouette as the standard version.
Both the Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car are based on the base variant of the MPV and retains similar exterior silhouette as the standard version.
Both the Kia Carens Ambulance and Police car are based on the base variant of the MPV and retains similar exterior silhouette as the standard version.
Kia Carens Ambulance comes wearing a red and yellow body decal and siren-equipped emergency light on the hood.
3/6
Kia Carens Ambulance comes wearing a red and yellow body decal and siren-equipped emergency light on the hood.
Kia Carens Ambulance comes wearing a red and yellow body decal and siren-equipped emergency light on the hood.
Kia Carens Ambulance comes wearing a red and yellow body decal and siren-equipped emergency light on the hood.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.19 kmpl
₹9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
The Kia Carens Ambulance gets a flatbed inside its cabin replacing the second and third row seats, while it also comes equipped with several essential medical equipment.
4/6
The Kia Carens Ambulance gets a flatbed inside its cabin replacing the second and third row seats, while it also comes equipped with several essential medical equipment.
The Kia Carens Ambulance gets a flatbed inside its cabin replacing the second and third row seats, while it also comes equipped with several essential medical equipment.
The Kia Carens Ambulance gets a flatbed inside its cabin replacing the second and third row seats, while it also comes equipped with several essential medical equipment.
Kia Carens Police Car gets a white paint theme and red and blue body decals on it, while on the roof it gets an emergency light with siren.
5/6
Kia Carens Police Car gets a white paint theme and red and blue body decals on it, while on the roof it gets an emergency light with siren.
Kia Carens Police Car gets a white paint theme and red and blue body decals on it, while on the roof it gets an emergency light with siren.
Kia Carens Police Car gets a white paint theme and red and blue body decals on it, while on the roof it gets an emergency light with siren.
Kia Carens Police Car features identical cabin as the standard version of the MPV.
6/6
Kia Carens Police Car features identical cabin as the standard version of the MPV.
Kia Carens Police Car features identical cabin as the standard version of the MPV.
Kia Carens Police Car features identical cabin as the standard version of the MPV.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Kia Cars India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city