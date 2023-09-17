In pics: Jeep Compass facelift comes revising competition with Harrier, Alcazar
Jeep Compass facelift comes with a host of cosmetic changes at exterior and inside the cabin, along with a new 2WD AT combination on the mechanical front.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 17 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM 1/8 Jeep India has launched the Compass facelift in the country priced between ₹20.49 lakh and ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version of the Jeep Compass SUV retains the same overall silhoutte but features some subtle exterior changes adding more style quotient to the SUV. 2/8 The Jeep Compass facelift comes with some subtle changes at the exterior. It features updated LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights flanking the revised front grille with signature Jeep seven slat styling element. The front bumper too comes with an updated black honeycomb mesh grille that adds more style to the SUV's facelifted iteration. 3/8 Besides the updated front profile with refreshed headlamps, revised radiator grille and the revamped bumper, the new Jeep Compass facelift also comes carrying ne design alloy wheels. The new set of alloy wheels not only enhance the styling of the SUV but give the car a more masculine look. 4/8 Moving to the back, the all-new Jeep Compass facelift looks same as the pre-facelift version of the SUV. It gets a same taillight design, body-coloured bumper. The dual-tone theme with the black roof is also there, which is same as the pre-facelift Compass. 5/8 While the exterior of the SUV comes with a few subtle changes, the interior of the Jeep Compass gets a host of updates. The first thing noticeable inside the cabin is the large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dual-tone dashboard, and all-black interior theme are among other changes adding more premiumness to the SUV. 6/8 Jeep Compass facelift also features a new steering wheel, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, updated seats and upholstery etc. The free-standing touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin comes powered by the automaker's U-Connect 5 software. 7/8 A major update for the new Jeep Compass facelift is the availablity of the 2WD drivetrain with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Available in the Red Black edition of the Jeep Compass facelift, the 2WD AT combination enhances the SUV's appeal significantly. 8/8 Jeep Compass facelift is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 9.8 seconds. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Jeep is not offering any petrol engine for its entry-level SUV in India. However, the 2WD AT combination comes as a major update on the mechanical front and it will come positioned below the 4X4 AT variants.
First Published Date:
17 Sep 2023, 11:06 AM IST