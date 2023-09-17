Jeep Compass facelift has been launched in India with host of updates

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 17, 2023

Available at a starting price of 20.49 lakh, the new Jeep Compass range is priced up to 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep Compass facelift base model is priced nearly 1 lakh lower than pre-facelift one

Exterior changes of the Jeep Compass facelift are limited to updated headlamps, revised front grille and revamped bumper

The new Compass SUV carries same styling elements at the back, while the overall silhouette too remains same

 Check product page

New set of alloy wheels too come as a change in the facelifted SUV

Inside the cabin, the the SUV has received a wide range of changes adding an ever more premium touch to the new Compass

The first thing noticeable inside the cabin ios the large 10.1 touchscreen infotainment powered by U-Connect 5 software

A new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone dashboard are the other changes inside the cabin

New Compass comes with a 2WD and AT combination in the Red Black edition
