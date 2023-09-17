Available at a starting price of ₹20.49 lakh, the new Jeep Compass range is priced up to ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jeep Compass facelift base model is priced nearly ₹1 lakh lower than pre-facelift one
Exterior changes of the Jeep Compass facelift are limited to updated headlamps, revised front grille and revamped bumper
The new Compass SUV carries same styling elements at the back, while the overall silhouette too remains same
New set of alloy wheels too come as a change in the facelifted SUV
Inside the cabin, the the SUV has received a wide range of changes adding an ever more premium touch to the new Compass
The first thing noticeable inside the cabin ios the large 10.1 touchscreen infotainment powered by U-Connect 5 software
A new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone dashboard are the other changes inside the cabin
New Compass comes with a 2WD and AT combination in the Red Black edition