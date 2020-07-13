The new generation of the Ford Bronco SUV will be unveiled later today. The company has already released several teasers, keeping the Bronco fans guessing about the modern look of the iconic SUV in the United States. But ahead of the launch, a leaked image gives the clearest look at the upcoming Jeep Wrangler rival.

The image, leaked by a forum on internet, shows the new Bronco kicking up dust, with its front face clearly visible and giving a complete idea how the Bronco has transformed.

Ford hinted at the general shape and size of the new Bronco last fall when it revealed a racing version called Bronco R.

The new-look headlamp and the grille are obviously the key highlights of the new Bronco. While it retains some of the retro elements as far as the design is concerned, the boxy-looking SUV gets enough changes to be a Bronco to look forward to.

The new Bronco SUV will be available in two-door and four-door trims. Both variants will have removable roofs and doors. The SUV will be unveiled later today through a digital premier.

As far as reports are concerned, the SUV will be powered by a 2.3 litre turbo I4 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic as well as 7-speed manual gearbox. Even a V6 engine has not been ruled out.

Ford insiders have hinted there are more Bronco models to follow, including a smaller, car-based Bronco Sport, with rumours of a Bronco pickup and a high-performance Bronco Raptor too.

Since announcing the return of the Bronco three years ago, Ford executives have made it clear the latest edition is targeted at the long-lived Jeep Wrangler. The rivalry dates back to mid-1965, when the original Bronco was launched as a compact two-door SUV, aimed squarely at the Jeep CJ, the predecessor of the Wrangler.

Last year, Fiat Chrysler sold 1.5 million Jeeps globally, down from 1.6 million in 2018. That seems like a distant target for the resurrected Bronco, for which Ford has relatively modest aspirations: About 125,000 sales in its first year, suppliers say. Sales of the earlier Bronco peaked in 1979 at around 100,000.