Planning to book the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo? These are the changes it gets

The new Skoda Kushaq is launching in March 2026, and interested buyers can make pre-bookings across five variants: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Out of these, the Monte Carlo variant is the new top-spec variant for the facelifted SUV, and it will be offered right from the start of sales. Sitting at the top of the range, it brings exclusive cosmetic elements for a sportier demeanour and carries all the premium features that the Czech carmaker is offering. If you are interested in getting your hands on the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, here’s what you need to know:

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo: Exterior changes

Blacked-out exterior elements and red grille accents distinguish the Monte Carlo variant from the standard Kushaq

The Kushaq Monte Carlo grows sportier over the regular version with blacked-out elements exclusive to this trim. It carries the full LED package and wears striking red stripes on the front grille, as well as unique Monte Carlo badging all around. This variant rides on exclusive 17-inch alloys and gets sporty red disc brake calipers.

The Monte Carlo further adds exclusive dual-tone colour options for the Shimla Green, Cherry Red, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

Kushaq Monte Carlo: Interior and amenities

Inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a blacked-out cabin with red contrast accents on the dashboard and door panels.

Stepping inside the Kushaq Monte Carlo reveals a sporty blacked-out cabin decorated with a red trim on the dashboard, centre console, and door panels. The leatherette seat upholstery also puts on matching red contrast stitching.

Since this is the range-topping model from the lineup, it brings all the creature comforts and premium features that Skoda is offering with the new Kushaq. This includes the new 10.25-inch digital cockpit and the 10.1-inch infotainment with an integrated AI companion. Front row occupants are treated to ventilated seats with 6-way electric adjustability, while passengers in the rear can benefit from a segment-first rear seat massager. The cabin further features a premium sound system with an amplifier and subwoofer, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

Kushaq Monte Carlo: Safety suite

The safety suite has been enhanced overall with the addition of front parking sensors and 6 airbags as standard. The Monte Carlo trim will come with over 40 active and passive safety features, retaining its 5-star GNCAP safety rating.

Kushaq Monte Carlo: Powertrain options

The Monte Carlo trim will be offered with both engine options that are available in the Kushaq lineup. This includes the 1.0-litre TSI unit that makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre TSI that pushes out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DSG, and an 8-speed TCA, depending on the engine.

There are no mechanical changes to the engines or the platform. The Kushaq continues to be underpinned by the MQ-A0-IN platform architecture. It is worth noting that the 1.5-litre TSI engine will come with disc brakes on all four wheels, while the smaller power unit gets drum brakes at the rear.

