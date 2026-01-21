I’m interested in the new Skoda Kushaq. What’s changed and when does it launch?
- Skoda Kushaq facelift gets design updates, more features and new variants. Here’s what’s changed and when Skoda will announce prices in India.
The Skoda Kushaq facelift is the first major update for the mid-size SUV since its India debut. The latest version carries a refreshed design, an expanded set of features and improved standardisation across variants, while keeping the mechanical package unchanged. With pre-bookings now open and the launch scheduled for March, here are the five key changes on the facelifted Skoda Kushaq:
1. Updated exterior with standard LED lighting
The most noticeable change is the revised lighting setup. LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps and LED fog lamps are now standard across all variants. Skoda has also added sequential rear turn indicators, giving the SUV a more modern look. Higher trims are fitted with an illuminated light bar on the front grille and illuminated Skoda lettering at the rear. Alloy wheels are now standard across the range.
Also check these Cars
2. New Monte Carlo variant added
Skoda has expanded the Kushaq lineup with the new range-topping Monte Carlo variant. It brings additional cosmetic elements that set it apart from the regular models, targeting buyers looking for a sportier visual package. Detailed specifications of the Monte Carlo variant are expected closer to the official launch.
3. Bigger digital screens and AI-powered infotainment
The Kushaq facelift is equipped with a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster on the top variants. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment has been retained but now includes a Google-powered AI companion, adding more connected and voice-based commands to the system.
4. Comfort and convenience upgrades across variants
Select variants now offer 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, while a rear seat massager has been added as well. The sunroof is now standard across the lineup, with higher trims putting on a panoramic sunroof. Additional features such as rain-sensing wipers, defoggers, auto-dimming IRVMs and rear wipers are also standardised.
Also Read : Skoda Kushaq facelift vs Hyundai Creta spec comparison – What’s different?
5. Safety remains a strong focus
The Kushaq facelift retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Six airbags are now standard across all variants and front parking sensors have been added as a new feature. Higher trims continue to offer over 40 active and passive safety features, keeping the Kushaq among the safer options in its segment.
The Skoda Kushaq facelift will be launched in March 2026, with official prices to be announced closer to the time of launch.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick