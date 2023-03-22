HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ice Cars In European Union May Get A New Lease Of Life After 2035. Here's How

ICE cars in European Union may get a new lease of life after 2035. Here's how

In the global transition towards cleaner and greener mobility, European Union (EU) has been among the frontrunners to mandate new rules for the automobile industry, focusing on reducing carbon emissions. Now, the EU has drafted a proposal suggesting that a new vehicle category can be created for the countries under it, allowing internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars to run on carbon-neutral e-fuels after 2035. This may give the ICE cars in the continent a new lease of life after the proposed 2035 deadline on fossil fuel vehicle sales in EU countries.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2023, 16:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
European Union has drafted a plan suggesting a new vehicle category could be made for internal combustion engine-powered cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels. (REUTERS)
European Union has drafted a plan suggesting a new vehicle category could be made for internal combustion engine-powered cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels. (REUTERS)
European Union has drafted a plan suggesting a new vehicle category could be made for internal combustion engine-powered cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels. (REUTERS)
European Union has drafted a plan suggesting a new vehicle category could be made for internal combustion engine-powered cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels.

The proposal comes at a time when the EU has been moving forward with plans to ban the sales of new ICE vehicles in the region from 2035, which is claimed to pave the way for an all-electric mobility future. Also, the point must be noted that despite the EU countries and the European Parliament agreeing to the law in 2022 after several months of negotiations, Germany’s transport ministry lodged last-minute objections to the law. Germany, which is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the continent, has demanded that the EU allow the sales of new cars that run solely on e-fuels to be legal after 2035.

Also Read : Earn more, pay more: Petrol price in Pakistan may be linked to income soon

Reuters report that the European Commission has suggested that a new vehicle category could be made in the EU, specifically for cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels. The proposal also adds that the vehicles would require to use some fueling inducement system that would determine the type of fuel used and prevent the car from operating if it was fueled with anything other than an e-fuel.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Automatic
₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (TC)
₹1.29 - 1.57 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While this proposal shows a way of extending the lifespan of ICE vehicles in the continent, there remain challenges too. This will force the car manufacturers to develop all-new engines, which means the OEMs will have to bear the higher cost of research and development, resulting in higher vehicle prices. Germany, the home of most carmakers, will face most of these challenges if the new rule comes into force.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: electric mobility electric car EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city