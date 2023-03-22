ICE cars in European Union may get a new lease of life after 2035. Here's how

In the global transition towards cleaner and greener mobility, European Union (EU) has been among the frontrunners to mandate new rules for the automobile industry, focusing on reducing carbon emissions. Now, the EU has drafted a proposal suggesting that a new vehicle category can be created for the countries under it, allowing internal combustion engine (ICE) powered cars to run on carbon-neutral e-fuels after 2035. This may give the ICE cars in the continent a new lease of life after the proposed 2035 deadline on fossil fuel vehicle sales in EU countries.

The proposal comes at a time when the EU has been moving forward with plans to ban the sales of new ICE vehicles in the region from 2035, which is claimed to pave the way for an all-electric mobility future. Also, the point must be noted that despite the EU countries and the European Parliament agreeing to the law in 2022 after several months of negotiations, Germany’s transport ministry lodged last-minute objections to the law. Germany, which is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the continent, has demanded that the EU allow the sales of new cars that run solely on e-fuels to be legal after 2035.

Reuters report that the European Commission has suggested that a new vehicle category could be made in the EU, specifically for cars that run solely on carbon-neutral fuels. The proposal also adds that the vehicles would require to use some fueling inducement system that would determine the type of fuel used and prevent the car from operating if it was fueled with anything other than an e-fuel.

While this proposal shows a way of extending the lifespan of ICE vehicles in the continent, there remain challenges too. This will force the car manufacturers to develop all-new engines, which means the OEMs will have to bear the higher cost of research and development, resulting in higher vehicle prices. Germany, the home of most carmakers, will face most of these challenges if the new rule comes into force.

