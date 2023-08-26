Honda City 5th Gen available with benefits up to 73,000

Honda Cars India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹73,000 on the 5th gen City. These benefits include a cash discount of ₹10,000 or free-of-cost accessories of up to ₹10,946. There is a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and if you exchange a Honda car then the bonus is ₹20,000. There is a corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000. Apart from this, there is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000.

The prices of Honda City 5th Gen start from ₹11.57 lakh and go up to ₹16.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The mid-size sedan is being offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The City 5th gen competes against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. Honda offers the City 5th gen in six monotone colours - Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl and Platinum White Pearl.

Honda sells the City 5th Gen only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. Honda is claiming a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl for the manual and automatic transmission.

In other news, Honda is currently preparing to launch their Elevate in the Indian market. It is the brand's mid-size SUV that will compete against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

It will be offered with the same engine and gearbox combo as the City 5th Gen. In fact, the platform is also derived from the City 5th Gen. Unlike the City, Honda will not offer a hybrid powertrain. Instead, Honda has confirmed that they will be launching the electric version of the Elevate by 2026.

