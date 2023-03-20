Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch tomorrow: Expected price and all you need to know

Hyundai Motor is all set to announce the price of the new generation Verna on Tuesday, March 21. The Korean carmaker has already opened bookings for the compact sedan that will rival the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. In its new generation, Hyundai Verna will be bigger, more powerful and armed with several segment-first features compared to the outgoing model. It is also going to be the second sedan in its segment to get ADAS technology.

The new Verna will be the widest sedan in its segment with a width of 1,765 mm. Its wheelbase of 2,670 mm is also going to be the longest in the segment, promising ample legroom for passengers in both rows. The new generation Verna stands 4,535 mm long and 1,475 mm in height. Hyundai is likely to offer Verna with 15-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna 2023 will be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as well as a turbocharged unit. The car will continue to be offered with both six-speed manual as well as CVT gearboxes besides a seven-speed DCT transmission option for the turbocharged variants. While the standard 1.5-litre unit is expected to generate 115PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque, the turbocharged unit will be more powerful with an output of 163PS and 253 Nm.

In terms of features, Hyundai has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna will be armed with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The carmaker has said that the Verna 2023 will be equipped with level 2 ADAS functions using Hyundai SmartSense with around 17 features. The ADAS features to be included are similar to the ones Hyundai already offers in the new generation Tucson SUV. These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning among others. Verna will become the second sedan in India to offer ADAS technology after the Honda City facelift launched earlier this month.

The upcoming Verna will also come with around 65 safety features along with several segment-first features too. These include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) among others.

The interior of the new Hyundai Verna will also be updated with new look and gadgets. At the centre of the dashboard will be a new 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID. The Verna 2023 will also get first-in-segment switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The company claims that this will enhance the experience of interacting with both functionalities. Additionally, the Verna will now get ventilated as well as heated front seats, another first in segment. The other feature highlights inside the cabin of the Hyundai Verna include an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

The price of the existing generation of Hyundai Verna, available in both petrol and diesel, starts from ₹9.63 lakh and goes up to ₹15.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai will not offer the new Verna with diesel engine any more. Yet, the prices are expected to be revised significantly compared to its predecessor. Expect the price of Hyundai Verna 2023 to start from around ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹18 lakh for the top-spec model which will also have the ADAS features.

