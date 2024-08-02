Hyundai Venue gets a more affordable variant with sunroof, priced at 10 lakh

The new Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus with the sunroof is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is ₹1.05 lakh cheaper than the next variant that gets the

Hyundai Motors India has launched the new Venue S (O) variant, bringing the option of an electric sunroof to the SUV at a more affordable price point. The new Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus with the sunroof is priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is ₹1.05 lakh cheaper than the next variant that gets the feature on offer.