Hyundai Venue gets a more affordable variant with sunroof, priced at 10 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 15:21 PM


The Hyundai Venue now gets a more affordable sunroof option right in time for the festive season

Hyundai Motors India has launched the new Venue S (O) variant, bringing the option of an electric sunroof to the SUV at a more affordable price point. The new Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus with the sunroof is priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is 1.05 lakh cheaper than the next variant that gets the feature on offer.

The new Hyundai Venue S (O)+ variant is only available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine option paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 15:21 PM IST
