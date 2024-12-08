Hyundai Palisade SUV dons a new look and more features

Hyundai has taken the wrap off the updated iteration of its flagship full-size SUV Palisade . The three-row Hyundai SUV has been on sale since 2018 and received a host of updates. However, it has now received a plethora of updates in its biggest makeover so far. The new Hyundai Palisade has received a completely redesigned look, more technology and safety features. The SUV has become bigger and boxier than before, while its cabin has received a major makeover as well.

New Hyundai Palisade: Design

The new Hyundai Palisade now leans towards more angular shapes, which is a major departure from the SUV's rounder and more subdued predecessor. Its design philosophy echoes the smaller Hyundai Santa Fe but has a more polished and sophisticated look. It gets vertically stacked LED headlamps, a larger grille, a shorter front overhang, longer wheelbase. Thanks to the blacked-out pillars, flat beltline and LED taillights, from certain angles, the new Palisade looks like it has taken inspiration from Range Rover. It runs on 21-inch alloy wheels. Dimensionally, the SUV now measures similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 9.

New Hyundai Palisade: Features

The new Hyundai Palisade gets a nine-seater cabin, which sports a digital cockpit with dual 12.3-inch screens housed in a curved panel. The gear selector has been relocated from the centre console to the steering column, freeing up space. There are ample knobs and buttons for climate control and other essential functions. Other design elements and features include pill-shaped AC vents, round door handles, tan-coloured upholstery, a Range Rover-style steering wheel, and wood inserts with ambient lighting. It gets Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear occupant monitor, a 12-speaker sound system, USB-C charging ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

New Hyundai Palisade: Powertrain

In terms of powertrain options, Hyundai Palisade now gets three different engine options including a hybrid powertrain for the first time. The range includes a 3.5-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and a 2.5-litre turbocharged hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel drive option.

