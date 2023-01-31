Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai hikes i20 prices by up to 21,500, removes turbo iMT variant

Hyundai has once again increased the prices of its premium hatchback i20 and its sportier version i20 N-Line. In the second hike in just over four months, the Korean carmaker has increased the price of the i20 by up to 21,500. Besides hiking the prices, Hyundai has also rejigged the i20 lineup by removing certain variants. The last time the model received a price hike was in September last year, just ahead of the festive season.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 13:46 PM
Prices of both Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line variants have been increased in the latest hike.

Among all the variants, the ones offered with turbo petrol units have received the maximum price hike of 21,500. The price of the hatchback now starts from 7.18 lakh and goes up to 11.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Asta (O) variant with DCT transmission. Hyundai has also increased the price of the N-Line version of the i20. Offered in N6 and N8 with iMT and N8 with DCT gearboxes, the i20 N-Line has received a price hike of 16,500. The price of the N-Line variants now starts from 10.16 lakh and goes up to 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

ModelsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Hyundai i207.07 lakh - 11.47 lakh7.18 lakh - 11.68 lakh
Hyundai i20 N-Line10 lakh - 11.96 lakh10.16 lakh - 12.12 lakh

Besides increasing the prices of the premium hatchback, Hyundai has also refreshed the lineup a bit. The Korean carmaker has removed the variants with iMT gearbox from the turbo petrol lineup of the hatchback. The iMT gearbox, which was introduced just a couple of years ago, was offered with a six-speed unit. Hyundai will now offer i20 with only DCT gearbox. However, the iMT gearbox will be offered with the N-Line variants of the model.

Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review

Hyundai i20 and i20 N-Line models are offered with three types of engines. There is a 1.2-litre unit that powers the i20 and is offered in both manual, iVT gearboxes. The engine is capable of generating 82bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai also offers the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit which churns out 118 bhp of power and comes mated to a DCT gearbox. The i20 N-Line is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol unit which comes mated to either the iMT or DCT gearboxes. It can generate 120 hp of power and 175 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 13:46 PM IST
