Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Five-door Thar: Cars to launch in India in 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2023

Here is a look at 10 new cars you should for next year

2024 will begin with the launch of the Kia Sonet facelift SUV in first half of January

Hyundai Motor will drive in the Creta facelift SUV, rival to Kia Seltos, on January 16

Tata Motors is expected to kickstart 2024 with the launch of Punch EV early next year

Tata Motors is expected to follow up with the launch of Harrier EV some time in 2024

Tata Curvv, which will come in noth ICE and electric versions, is also expected to launch later next year

Talking of EVs, all eyes will be on Maruti Suzuki to launch its first-ever electric car eVX in 2024

Kia too will drive in the EV9 as its second electric vehicle to India next year

Meanwhile Mahindra too is gearing up to launch the XUV.08 as its second EV after the XUV400

However, the most anticipated model from Mahindra in 2024 is the Five-door Thar SUV which will rival Maruti Jimny

Meanwhile Maruti is planning to launch the Swift facelift, one of India's best-selling cars
