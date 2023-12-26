Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Five-door Thar: Cars to launch in India in 2024

Here is a look at 10 new cars you should for next year
2024 will begin with the launch of the Kia Sonet facelift SUV in first half of January
Hyundai Motor will drive in the Creta facelift SUV, rival to Kia Seltos, on January 16
Tata Motors is expected to kickstart 2024 with the launch of Punch EV early next year
Tata Motors is expected to follow up with the launch of Harrier EV some time in 2024
Tata Curvv, which will come in noth ICE and electric versions, is also expected to launch later next year
Talking of EVs, all eyes will be on Maruti Suzuki to launch its first-ever electric car eVX in 2024
Kia too will drive in the EV9 as its second electric vehicle to India next year
Meanwhile Mahindra too is gearing up to launch the XUV.08 as its second EV after the XUV400
However, the most anticipated model from Mahindra in 2024 is the Five-door Thar SUV which will rival Maruti Jimny
Meanwhile Maruti is planning to launch the Swift facelift, one of India's best-selling cars