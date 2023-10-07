Hyundai Exter SUV prices increased. Check how much it costs now

Hyundai Motor has increased the price of the Exter SUV with immediate effect. This is the first price hike on Hyundai's smallest SUV in India after the Exter was launched just two months ago. The price hike on Exter is applicable on four out of six variants on offer. Hyundai Exter's price has gone up by up to ₹16,000 in the latest hike. The SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) in July this year. It rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the small SUV segment.

Hyundai Exter prices have been revised for variants like EX(O), S, SX and SX(O). The hike in price ranges between ₹5,000 and ₹16,000. The smallest hike has been implemented on Exter's top-end SX (O) Connect dual-tone variant with automatic gearbox. The biggest hike of ₹16,000 has pushed up price of the SX(O) Connect dual-tone variant with manual transmission. The other variants have received a uniform hike of ₹10,400. According to the new price list, the price of top-spec Hyundai Exter SUV variant has now been revised from ₹10 lakh to ₹10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the entry-level EX and SX(O) Connect variants remain unchanged. Price of the CNG versions of the SUV also remain unchanged.

Hyundai Exter SUV is available in nine exterior colour options with plenty of dual-tone choices as well. Being a Hyundai model, the Exter SUV comes well kitted with a host of modern features, including a sunroof, dashcam, digital driver display, 8-inch main infotainment screen among others.

Hyundai Exter is available with E20 fuel-ready 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission unit as well as an AMT gearbox. There is also an option to choose a company-fitted CNG variant. The engine churns out 81.86 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque in both manual and AMT versions. In the CNG version, the power output is lower at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm. The claimed mileage in the petrol-only Exter is 19.4 (with manual) and 19.2 kmpl (with AMT) while the CNG mileage of the Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

